Usha Veerendra Kumar passes away

Usha, hailing from Belagavi, had married Veerendra Kumar in 1958.A director board member of the leading Malayalam daily, Mathrubhumi, she used to accompany Kumar, who was also the Managing Director of the media group, on his tours worldwide.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-10-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:30 IST
Usha Veerendra Kumar, wife of former union minister and doyen of Kerala's socialist politics late M P Veerendra Kumar, died here on Friday, family sources said. She was 82. Usha, hailing from Belagavi, had married Veerendra Kumar in 1958.

A director board member of the leading Malayalam daily, 'Mathrubhumi', she used to accompany Kumar, who was also the Managing Director of the media group, on his tours worldwide. She is survived by her son and former Rajya Sabha MP, M V Shreyams Kumar (Managing Director, 'Mathrubhumi' and director, Press Trust of India's board) and three daughters.

Veerendra Kumar was also a director on PTI's board.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled her demise.

