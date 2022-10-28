Following are the top stories at 9.20 PM: NATION DEL74 HEALTH-TB REPORT 21.4 lakh new TB cases reported in India in 2021; 18% higher than previous year New Delhi: A total of 21.4 lakh TB cases were notified in India in 2021 - 18 per cent higher than 2020 - with over 22 crore people screened for the disease across the country for early detection and treatment, according to the WHO'S Global TB report. BOM33 MH-LD AIRCRAFT PROJECT Charges fly thick and fast in Maha after Gujarat lands mega Tata-Airbus aircraft project Mumbai/Pune: The four-month-old Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party government in Maharashtra faced Opposition fire on Friday after a consortium of European aviation firm Airbus and the Tata group selected Vadodara in Gujarat for a Rs 22,000-crore project to manufacture military aircraft, a second setback for the state after it lost out on Vedanta-Foxconn's semiconductor plant. DEL61 PM-VIGILANCE-MESSAGE No corrupt person or institution will be spared: PM Modi New Delhi: In a stern warning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that no person or institution indulging in corruption will be spared. MDS10 AP-SITHARAMAN-EXPORTS FM asks States to ease logistics burden on exporters Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked States to adopt a multi-modal approach and ensure logistics did not become a burden on exporters.

BOM32 MH-TERROR-FATF Terror attacks declined after Pak's inclusion in FATF grey list, Indian official tells UNSC panel Mumbai: Major terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir declined after Pakistan was included in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list, a senior Indian government official said here on Friday. DEL73 UP-AZAM-ASSEMBLY-LD DISQUALIFICATION Azam Khan disqualified from UP Assembly, House secretariat declares seat vacant Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Friday announced the disqualification of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from the House, a day after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case. DEL54 PM-SECURITY-UNIFORM PM suggests 'One Nation, One Police Uniform', says will give common identity to law enforcement Surajkund (Haryana): The idea of 'One Nation, One Police Uniform' for police personnel mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday is yet another scheme of his government for a common policy for citizen-centric services. DEL75 CONG-EC-LD FREEBIES EC doesn't have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies: Cong (Eds: Updates with quotes) New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said the Election Commission does not have the jurisdiction to regulate issues such as freebies, and urged the panel to focus on ensuring free and fair polls through proper implementation of Election Laws. DEL68 DL-LDALL RAI-CAMPAIGN War of words between Delhi LG, AAP govt intensifies over campaign to curb pollution New Delhi: A war of words between the Delhi LG's office and the AAP government over the ''Red Light On, Gaadi Off'' campaign continued for the second day on Friday, with the former accusing city Environment Minister Gopal Rai of ''lying'' about the date of its launch and Rai questioning the lieutenant governor's seriousness about the pollution issue. BUSINESS DEL65 BIZ-SOCIAL MEDIA-GRIEVANCE APPELATE PANEL Govt-appointed appellate panels to be set up in 3 months for resolving social media users' grievances New Delhi: The government on Friday tweaked IT rules to pave way for setting up of grievance appellate panels, which will settle issues that users may have against the way social media platforms initially addressed their complaints regarding content and other matters. LEGAL LGD13 DL-HC-CAA-JAMIA Decide early pleas concerning violence in Jamia in 2019: Delhi HC tells bench New Delhi: Taking note of a Supreme Court order asking it to promptly hear such matters, the Delhi High Court on Friday requested its division bench to decide at an ''early date'' petitions concerning incidents of violence in Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019 following student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

FOREIGN FGN53 CHINA-WANG-RUSSIA China reaffirms support for Putin after Xi’s record 3rd term victory at congress Beijing: China has reaffirmed its firm support to Russian President Vladimir Putin, playing down reports that it may recalibrate its strategy towards Moscow after the key Communist Party Congress which endorsed President Xi Jinping for a record third five-year term. By K J M Varma FGN47 US-TWITTER-2NDLDALL MUSK 'Let the good times roll': billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss New York: ''Let the good times roll'', billionaire Elon Musk tweeted on Friday, hours after he completed his acquisition of Twitter for a whopping USD 44 billion and started off as the social media giant's new owner by firing its top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal. By Yoshita Singh FGN9 INDIA-COMMONWEALTH-UPI ‘Potentially transformational’: Commonwealth Secretary General Scotland welcomes India’s offer to share UPI technology with member countries Washington: Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland has welcomed India’s offer to share its path-breaking Unified Payments Interface (UPI) technology with other members countries, hailing the move as “potentially transformational.” By Lalit K Jha PTI RDT RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)