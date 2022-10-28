Left Menu

BJP appoints new heads of its 50 Mandal units in Jammu region

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-10-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 21:51 IST
The BJP on Friday appointed new presidents of its 50 Mandal units in Jammu region to give a fillip to its outreach and activities at the grassroots level.

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit president, Ravinder Raina, in consultation with other senior leaders, made the appointments, a party spokesperson said.

Fifteen new Mandal presidents were appointed in Jammu district, followed by 11 in Rajouri district, seven in Kathua, six in Samba, four in Reasi, three in Udhampur, two in Kishtwar and one each in Doda and Ramban.

The assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are expected to be held after the revision of electoral rolls.

The assembly polls will be the first since Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated and the state was bifurcated into Union territories in August 2019.

