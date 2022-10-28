"BJP has no role in poaching of TRS MLAs", Bandi Sanjay takes oath at shrine amid allegations

Amid the ongoing MLAs poaching controversy in Telangana, state BJP chief Sanjay Bandi took an oath in wet clothes at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri and said that the party has no role in the case. "In the holy abode of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy swore that BJP is not involved in the alleged poaching of 4TRS MLAs," Bandi tweeted.

Bandi had challenged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao yesterday on the MLA poaching controversy. He asked KCR to come to Yadadri temple, swear the feet of God and promise that he hadn't scripted the MLA poaching row.

Earlier today, Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court rejected the request of Cyberabad Police to remand to judicial custody the three accused who were arrested for allegedly trying to poach four MLAs of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). All three accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case were released by police on Thursday following orders of the Anti-Corruption Bureau court.

The three accused left from the Judge's residence on their own. The ACB Court while rejecting the request asked police to issue under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to the accused and investigate the matter.

ACB judge also asked the police to follow the Supreme Court guidelines. Police produced Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swamy before the judge at his residence late on Thursday night.

The Cyberabad Police had arrested the three persons at the farmhouse in Ranga Reddy on Wednesday evening, after being informed by the TRS MLAs about the poaching bid, which the leaders alleged was done by the BJP. Following a complaint of TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy on Wednesday, an FIR was registered at the Moinabad Police Station under Sections 120-B, 171-B r/w 171-E 506 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988.

In the FIR, Reddy alleged that Ramachandra Bharati who came to Hyderbad from Delhi and Nanda Kumar of Hyderabad, both belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party had met him and offered him Rs 100 crore to join the BJP. Meanwhile, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party approached the High Court seeking the transfer of a case pertaining to the TRS MLAs' poaching allegations against the party, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to carry out a fair probe into the matter.

In a writ petition filed by BJP State General Secretary Gujjula Premendar Reddy, he claimed that the "bias and unfair investigation" being carried out is with a "sole intention to frame the leaders" of his party. (ANI)

