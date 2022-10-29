Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-10-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 00:16 IST
Haryana govt has virtually taken over HSGMC: SAD
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday alleged that the Haryana government has virtually taken over the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).

The party was reacting to the move for setting up of an ad hoc committee to manage and supervise the gurdwaras in the state till the new committee is constituted.

In a statement here, SAD chief spokesperson and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said new developments are not surprising for the Akali Dal as they have vindicated the stand of the party that the BJP-led government wants to usurp powers of the HSGMC.

''New gazette notification issued by the Haryana Government has made it clear that all the 41 members, including patron of the HSGMC, will be appointed by it and 'Sangat' has no role to play in election of their representatives,'' he said.

Cheema said the SAD will not tolerate this and will oppose tooth and nail policies of the BJP government in this regard.

Notably, over a week ago, the Haryana cabinet had accorded approval to bring an ordinance, which was later promulgated, paving way for setting up of the ad hoc committee to manage and supervise the Gurdwaras.

The Haryana Cabinet had given the approval to bring an ordinance titled The Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Amendment Ordinance-2022.

The Supreme Court had recently upheld the constitutional validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014 under which a separate committee was formed to manage the affairs of gurdwaras in the state.

