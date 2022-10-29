Oppn parties rap Tripura govt over recent rape cases, say 'lawlessness prevails' under BJP

Slamming the BJP-led state government over the recent cases of rape in the state, the opposition CPI (M) and the Congress on Friday claimed that law and order has collapsed in Tripura.

Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, however, rubbished the charges and stated that the ''present state-of-affairs in Tripura is far better than what it used to be under the communist rule''.

Two cases of gang-rape and another of sexual assault were recently reported from Unakoti and Khowai districts of the northeastern state, where polls are scheduled to be held early next year. In one of the gang-rape cases in Unakoti's Kumarghat area, the name of a state minister's son has surfaced, with the opposition claiming that immediate action should be taken in the matter without bias.

''Our heads are hanging in shame to see the level of crime being committed against women; these developments have no place in a civilized society,'' Leader of opposition in Assembly Manik Sarkar said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

He claimed that a section of police officers was hand in glove with the accused. ''The police must arrest all accused and initiate process to ensure exemplary punishment for those involved in such heinous crime,'' the CPI(M) leader said, adding that ''lawlessness prevails'' under the saffron party's regime.

The former CM also sought to know why the Tripura Commission for Women (TCW) was ''maintaining silence'' over the cases.

Echoing similar concerns, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said the BJP-led government has ''failed to protect women and girls''.

''Two gang rape and one rape cases have shown that law and order has collapsed in the state under BJP. Therefore, I appeal to people to hit the streets to ensure that women no longer face atrocities,'' he said.

Chowdhury, in a sharp retort, said the CPI(M) leaders ''should look at themselves in the mirror'' before making such ''baseless'' allegations.

''The overall law and order situation in Tripura is far better than that what it was during the CPI(M) rule. Some political parties are trying to drag the name of a minister's son but the fact is that he was out of the state when the incident took place. We will soon come out with data on crimes committed on women during the Communist rule in the state,'' the minister added.

