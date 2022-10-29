Pelosi's husband underwent successful surgery to repair skull fracture -statement
Nancy Pelosi's husband underwent a successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands suffered during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home on Friday, the U.S. House Speaker's office said in a statement.
Paul Pelosi's doctors expect a full recovery, the statement said.
