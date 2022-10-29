Cong demands judicial inquiry into allegations of 'cash gifts' to journalists on DiwaliKA-CONG-CM
The Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry into allegations that some journalists were given cash gifts along with sweet boxes on Diwali.The 40PercentSarkar seeks to bribe the journalists with 1 Lakh cash
The Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry into allegations that some journalists were given ''cash gifts'' along with sweet boxes on Diwali.
''The #40PercentSarkar seeks to bribe the journalists with ₹1 Lakh cash! Will Mr. Bommai answer- 1. Isn't it ''bribe'' being offered by CM? 2. What is the source of ₹1,00,000? Has it come from Public Exchequer or from CM himself? 3. Will ED/IT take note?'', Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.
The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee demanded a judicial inquiry into what it called ''Chief Minister's Office (CMO) 'sweet box bribe' to journalists''.
''The people of the state should know how much money was given as bribe, how much was received, how much was returned,'' it said.
Sources in the CMO said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said he was unaware that ''cash'' was given to journalists.
