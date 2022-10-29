Left Menu

Lakhs turned overage waiting for UP Police recruitment, alleges Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday said lakhs of youths have become overage for recruitment in the Uttar Pradesh Police after waiting for it for four years.No recruitment was done and nor was any hope offered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 13:32 IST
Lakhs turned overage waiting for UP Police recruitment, alleges Varun Gandhi
Varun Gandhi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday said lakhs of youths have become overage for recruitment in the Uttar Pradesh Police after waiting for it for four years.

''No recruitment was done and nor was any hope offered. They (youths) have been raising their voice on social media but there is no redressal,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The same students, if they hit the streets, will be called troublemakers. Isn't this injustice,'' Gandhi asked.

The Lok Sabha BJP MP from Pilibhit has been critical of the party governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre over a host of issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022