Outgoing president says Lebanon may be heading to 'constitutional chaos'

Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun told Reuters on Saturday his nation could be sliding into "constitutional chaos" as he has no successor and the cabinet is already operating in a caretaker capacity.

Aoun is set to leave the presidential palace in Baabda on Sunday, a day before his six-year term ends, but four rounds of electoral sessions in parliament have been unable to produce a candidate with a majority.

