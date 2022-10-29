Left Menu

Plan to name traffic circle after Savarkar leads to chaotic scenes in civic body meet

BJP chief whip Premananda Shetty said the proposal was accepted at the last meeting and it is not proper to create an issue after an order has been passed.Congress members continued with their slogan-shouting, while BJP members responded with slogans in praise of Savarkar, leading to noisy scenes in the meeting hall.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-10-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on Saturday witnessed chaotic scenes after Congress members objected to the proposal to name Surathkal circle after Hindutva idealogue Savarkar.

Congress corporator Naveen D’Souza raised the objection as soon as the meeting began, saying there was no discussion on the proposal before it was included on the agenda. The Corporation should accord priority to developmental works rather than changing the name of a traffic circle, he said. The Congress corporators then moved to the well of the hall shouting slogans against Savarkar. BJP chief whip Premananda Shetty said the proposal was accepted at the last meeting and it is not proper to create an issue after an order has been passed.

Congress members continued with their slogan-shouting, while BJP members responded with slogans in praise of Savarkar, leading to noisy scenes in the meeting hall. Mayor Jayanand Anchan adjourned the meeting for a while.

When the meeting resumed, the Mayor said the proposal is being accepted after recording the objection of all opposition members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

