MVA govt worked well with Centre, says Aaditya Thackeray; slams Maha CM for loss of Tata-Airbus project

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday slammed the Eknath Shinde-led government for the loss of the Tata-Airbus project and claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had "worked perfectly well" with the Centre than the current dispensation. Addressing a press conference, Aaditya, whose father Uddhav Thackeray leads a faction of the Shiv Sena, criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and stated that Maharashtra was going backward because of his "betrayal" and "demonic ambition". "When we talk about the double engine government…During the time of the MVA government, our double engine with the Centre worked perfectly well," the former state minister said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses the term "double engine government" for the party or its ally's government at the Centre and the state.

"After this unconstitutional government came to power, one engine has failed and whatever investment that was to come to Maharashtra is going to other states," Aaditya said.

He further said that Subhash Desai, who served as the state industries minister from 2014-2022, had brought in investments worth Rs 6.6 lakh crore during his tenure.

"When we went to Davos, myself, Desai and Nitin Raut could bring in investment to the tune of Rs 80,000 crore," he said. "The important aspect is that it was the same Central government. So, if the MVA government and the Centre could work and bring investment to Maharashtra, then why did their engine fail?" he asked.

The opposition has been attacking the state government after a consortium of European aviation firm Airbus and the Tata group selected Vadodara in Gujarat for a Rs 22,000-crore project to manufacture military aircraft.

Aaditya claimed that this was the fourth major project for which other states were chosen over Maharashtra.

The Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project, the Medical Device Park, the Bulk Drugs Park and Tata-Airbus projects were planned in Maharashtra, but have now chosen other states, he said.

"No investor has any faith in the government. Be it law and order, investment or agriculture, the focus is only on politics," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)