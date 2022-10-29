BJP delegation submits memorandum on Delhi pollution to CAQM chairperson

A BJP delegation led by the party's state unit chief Adesh Gupta on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Chairperson MM Kutty and expressed concern over the polluted and toxic air in Delhi.

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, senior leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, media relations in-charge Harish Khurana, spokespersons Yasir Jilani and Ajay Sehrawat were part of the delegation. The pollution situation in Delhi is becoming very serious year after year, the BJP alleged in the memorandum.

Speaking to reporters later, Gupta said the air in Delhi had become so toxic and polluted that it was bound to cause lung disease.

''This is a serious matter. Despite this, instead of taking any concrete steps for prevention, (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal is running away from his responsibilities. ''Since the beginning, the Kejriwal government has been making rhetoric about pollution, but even today the situation remains the same,'' Gupta said. The BJP leader added, ''It will not be an exaggeration if it is said that the Kejriwal government has proved to be a complete failure in preventing pollution.'' Gupta said the Kejriwal government earlier blamed stubble burning in Punjab for pollution in the national capital. He added that since his party (AAP) came to power in Punjab, it had proved unsuccessful in stopping stubble burning.

Recent reports suggest that stubble burning had taken place at more than 10,000 places since September 15, the BJP's Delhi unit chief said.

Amid worsening pollution levels in Delhi, the Centre's air quality panel on Saturday directed authorities in the National Capital Region to implement curbs such as a ban on construction and demolition activities under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The restrictions will not be applicable on essential projects concerning national security, defence, railways and metro rail. GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

It classifies the air quality in Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450). At 4 pm, Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 397, the worst since January. It was 354 on Thursday, 271 on Wednesday, 302 on Tuesday and 312 on Monday (Diwali).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)