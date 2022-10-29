AAP leader, eight members join BJP in Jammu
- Country:
- India
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Satish Sharma Shastri and eight activists joined the BJP here on Saturday, saying only this party can strengthen the nation and serve people.
BJP president of the union territory Ravinder Raina and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma welcomed them to the party at its headquarters here.
Ashish Abrol, Rakesh Shastri, Rakesh Bali, Ashok Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Sunita Devi, Charu Abrol and Madan Lal Sharma were the others who switched over to the BJP from the AAP.
Raina said Shastri was a dedicated social worker and hoped that all the new members abided by the party's principles.
Shastri said he repented his earlier decision to join the AAP and that only the BJP can strengthen the nation. ''I am now feeling alive, enlightened and ready to serve the people,'' he added.
Jugal Sharma said the gates of the BJP are open for all those who want to serve the people and strengthen ''nationalist forces''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
I already have my XI against Pakistan: Rohit Sharma on clash against arch-rivals in T20 WC
Prospects that digital health can provide are limitless with proper implementation & coordination, says NHA CEO RS Sharma
Bumrah's career more important than T20 World Cup, cannot take risk: Rohit Sharma
Another early exit for Shubhankar Sharma in Europe
Spending time on my batting helped me: Deepti Sharma after India's seventh Asia Cup win