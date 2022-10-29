Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION BOM22 GJ-PM-LD JOBS Union government is working on providing ten lakh jobs: PM Modi Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government was working on providing ten lakh jobs.

DEL60 UN-MEET-LD DECLARATION In Delhi Declaration, top UN Security Council body calls for 'zero tolerance' towards terrorism New Delhi: The UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee on Saturday called on member-countries to ensure ''zero tolerance'' towards terrorist activities and vowed to deal with the scourge more vigorously at the end of its two-day special conclave in India.

DEL65 DELHI-LDALL POLLUTION Construction activities banned, more curbs in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category New Delhi: With pollution levels worsening, the Centre's air quality panel on Saturday directed authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under the GRAP III.

DEL38 SISODIA-SHAH-LD POACHING-AUDIO AAP plays purported audio clip of accused in TRS MLAs poaching case, targets Amit Shah New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday released an audio clip of an alleged BJP man purportedly discussing the party's bid to poach AAP MLAs in the capital and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's arrest and ouster if he was involved in the matter.

DEL64 UN-MEET-UK-LD CLEVERLY Need to starve terrorists of financing and emerging technologies: UK New Delhi: The international community must work together to ''starve'' terrorists of the finances and emerging technologies to stop destruction around the world, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Saturday.

MDS10 TL-RAHUL-2nd LD YATRA India has more unemployed and also world’s richest people:Rahul Gandhi Mahabubnagar (Telangana): India has the rare distinction of having the highest number of unemployed people and also world’s richest persons, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday. DEL49 KA-CONG-CM-2NDLD DIWALI GIFTS Cong demands judicial probe into 'cash gifts' to journalists on Diwali in Karnataka New Delhi/Bengaluru: The Congress on Saturday alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tried to bribe journalists by sending Rs 1 lakh cash gifts to them on Diwali and demanded the registration of a graft case as well as his resignation.

BOM18 GJ-LD UCC Gujarat govt to form committee for implementation of Uniform Civil Code Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has decided to form a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), it said on Saturday.

CAL13 WB-BANGLADESH-LD MINISTER B'desh govt committed to safety and security of religious minorities : Min Kolkata: Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud Saturday said the Sheikh Hasina government is committed to the safety of Hindus and other religious minorities and the recent peaceful Durga Puja celebrations in that country are a testimony to it. DEL39 MEA-JAISHANKAR-LD CLEVERLY Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly discuss Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific situation New Delhi: The Ukraine conflict and the situation in Indo-Pacific figured prominently in talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Saturday.

CAL18 OD-MINISTER-HOUSE NSUI members barge into compound of Odisha minister's house, pelt it with eggs Bhubaneswar: Activists of Congress students' wing NSUI barged into the compound of Odisha minister Tusharkanti Behera's official residence here and pelted the house with eggs during a protest over the death of a zilla parishad member. BUSINESS DEL59 BIZ-LD-IT RULES-GRIEVANCE-STRUCTURE Twitter, Facebook, other social media cos will have to abide by local laws: Minister New Delhi: The new amendments to IT rules impose a legal obligation on social media companies to take all out efforts to prevent barred content and misinformation, the government said on Saturday making it clear that platforms such as Twitter and Facebook operating in India will have to abide by local laws and constitutional rights of Indian users.

DCM16 BIZ-GADKARI-IIT Gadkari urges IITians to focus their research on use of bio-technology Mumbai: With the country moving towards clean fuels, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday urged IITians to focus their research on the use of biotechnology for the production of bio-CNG, bio-LNG and green hydrogen from biomass.

FOREIGN FES24 PAK-JOURNALIST-PROBE UN probe demanded in killing of Pak journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya Islamabad: Salman Iqbal, a prominent Pakistani media personality and businessman has demanded a probe by the UN into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya as he does not have faith in the investigation carried out by the current PML-N government. By Sajjad Hussain FGN14 PAK-MARCH-POLICE Islamabad police bars hotels from accommodating participants of Imran Khan's long march Islamabad: In an unusual move, Islamabad police on Saturday barred hotels and guest houses in the federal capital from providing accommodation to the participants of the long march led by former Pakistan premier Imran Khan to force the government to announce a date for early general elections. By Sajjad Hussain PTI CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)