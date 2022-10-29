Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-10-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 21:22 IST
PM Modi to visit Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan's Banswara on Nov 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan's Banswara district on November 1.

He will attend a public programme, ''Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha'', to pay homage to sacrifices of unsung tribal heroes and martyrs of the freedom struggle.

During the programme, the prime minister will also pay homage to Bhil freedom fighter Shri Govind Guru and also address a gathering of Bhil Adivasis and other tribal population of the region.

As part of the ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'', the government has initiated several steps to celebrate tribal heroes of the freedom struggle.

These include declaring November 15, birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, as ''Janjatiya Guarav Divas'', setting up tribal museums across the country to recognise the contribution of tribal people to society and increase awareness about their sacrifices in the freedom struggle, an official statement said.

Mangarh Hill holds special importance for the Bhil community and other tribes of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

During the freedom struggle, more than 1.5 lakh Bhils and other tribes engaged in a long stand-off with the British rallied at Mangarh Hill on November 17, 1913 under the leadership of Shri Govind Guru.

The British opened fire at this gathering, leading to the Mangarh massacre where approximately 1,500 tribals were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

