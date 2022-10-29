Left Menu

Gujarat polls: BJP's observers meet ticket aspirants over three days

For each of the 182 constituencies, there were about 50 aspirants, said a party leader. Since Thursday, three-member teams of observers appointed by the BJP for each of 33 districts and five major cities met the aspirants.There were a total of 38 such teams, whose members included current and former ministers, MPs and senior office-bearers of the party from the national, state and district levels.The observers will submit their reports to the state BJP.

A three-day candidate screening process of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the coming Gujarat Assembly elections ended on Saturday with nearly 10,000 ticket aspirants meeting party observers. For each of the 182 constituencies, there were about 50 aspirants, said a party leader. Since Thursday, three-member teams of observers appointed by the BJP for each of 33 districts and five major cities met the aspirants.

There were a total of 38 such teams, whose members included current and former ministers, MPs and senior office-bearers of the party from the national, state and district levels.

The observers will submit their reports to the state BJP. After getting approval from the state BJP parliamentary board, the list of probable candidates will be sent to the central parliamentary board to finalise candidates for each seat, said the party leader.

