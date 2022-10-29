Cross-border cattle smuggling cases have dipped, says Bangla minister

Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said the number of cross-border cattle smuggling cases has dipped in the recent years.

Mahmud, who is in the city to inaugurate the Bangladesh Film Festival, also said that the ''demand for bovines dropped considerably'' as his country has become self-reliant.

''I am not the right person to answer this question, but as far as I know, cattle smuggling has come down to a large extent. Actually, there is no demand for it (cattle), so, naturally, the supply has also gone down. We are self-reliant, and we feel that cattle smuggling should stop. Authorities on both sides are working towards it,'' he told reporters, when asked about the menace.

To a question about Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) rackets operating along the international boundary, the minister said the border forces of both the countries (BSF and BGB) are keeping a strict vigil to check such crimes.

The CBI has recently launched a crackdown on illegal cattle trade across the border and took into its custody several people, including TMC's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal.

Meanwhile, Mahmud's remark triggered a tussle between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP.

''It is true that he (Mahmud) has nothing to do with internal matters of our country, but his remarks have exposed the lies like 'West Bengal is a haven for cattle smuggling'. His comments prove that cattle smuggling cases have decreased. It is the job of the BSF, which is under the Union Home Ministry, to protect our borders,'' TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that if smuggling cases have reduced, it is due to the ''increased vigil'' of the BSF.

''A few gaps still exist in the bordering areas, which are used for cattle smuggling. Those loopholes have to be plugged,'' he added.

