Left Menu

"We worked smoothly with Centre..." Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde government over Tata Airbus Project 'shifting' to Gujarat

Thackeray said Shinde-Fadnavis government told everyone in August and September that they are bringing Tata Airbus project into Maharashtra

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 23:53 IST
"We worked smoothly with Centre..." Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde government over Tata Airbus Project 'shifting' to Gujarat
Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday slammed the Shinde-Fadnavis government over the "shifting of" Tata Airbus Project to Gujarat from Maharashtra and sought the resignation of state industries minister Uday Samant. "We told them after the Vedanta-Foxconn project went to Gujarat that at least bring Tata Airbus to Maharashtra. They (Shinde-Fadnavis government) told everyone in August and September that we are bringing this Tata Airbus project into Maharashtra. But now this project shifted to Gujarat," Aaditya Thackeray said at a press conference here.

He alleged that the Shinde-Fadnavis government has "bad relations" with the central government and the previous MVA government " worked well with the Centre. "When we were in double engine government we worked smoothly with Central government, but this (Fadnavis- Shinde) government have bad relation with Central government," he said.

Aaditya Thackeray hit out at Uday Samant, saying that the minister had told news channels that they will bring this Tata Airbus project to Maharashtra but "he failed". "So I want to ask CM should he take resignation of the Industries Minister," Thackeray said.

He also slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "The Chief Minister is only travelling to mandals, festivals. He is not serious about anything, people are losing faith in this government," Thackeray said.

Earlier, Maharashtra's former Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar criticised the Shinde-Fadnavis government after the decision that Tata Airbus project to manufacture C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force will be set up in Gujarat. "Despite having 100 time more conducive environment for the business in the state compared to other states, still we are losing the projects," he said.

Pawar took a swipe at the Shinde-Fadnavis government calling their claims to be erroneous. "After Vedant Foxconn went to Gujarat, they went to Delhi, I don't know what happened there but the Shinde-Fadnavis government had promised bigger projects to entire the state. Instead the state lost the Tata Airbus project as well," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
2
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Tuberculosis deaths rose during pandemic, reversing years of decline - WHO; China reports 1,658 new COVID cases for Oct 28 vs 1,506 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Tuberculosis deaths rose during pandemic, reversing yea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022