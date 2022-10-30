Left Menu

Biden says husband of U.S. House Speaker Pelosi getting better following attack

Reuters | Wilmington | Updated: 30-10-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 02:12 IST
President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, is doing better following an attack for which he required surgery.

Biden told reporters it looked like the attack was intended for Speaker Pelosi and he urged political actors to condemn political violence.

