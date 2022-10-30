Left Menu

Reuters | Wilmington | Updated: 30-10-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 03:40 IST
Biden offers condolences after deadly stampede in S. Korea
U.S. President Joe Biden offered his deepest condolences after at least 149 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in South Korea, calling the incident tragic.

"Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," he wrote, referring to his wife, first lady Jill Biden.

"The Alliance between our two countries has never been more vibrant or more vital – and the ties between our people are stronger than ever. The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

