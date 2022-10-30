PM Modi greets nation on the occasion of Chhath puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

In a tweet, he noted that the festival is dedicated to worshipping the sun and nature, as he extended this greetings on this auspicious occasion. Crores of devotees will worship the setting sun this evening, and the rising sun on Monday morning. This festival is celebrated with particular fervour in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

