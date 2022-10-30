Left Menu

Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan to address rallies in poll-bound Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-10-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 09:40 IST
Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan to address rallies in poll-bound Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will address different rallies in poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Kejriwal and Mann will jointly address two rallies in Palitana town of Bhavnagar and Dhoraji in Rajkot district.

The two AAP leaders are on a three-day visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat from Friday. AAP national convener Kejriwal has visited Gujarat multiple times in the recent past and offered a number of 'guarantees' to the people of the state if his party is voted to power.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress veteran Gehlot will also address three rallies in Gujarat on Sunday, the third day of his visit to the state where polls to the 182-member Assembly are due this year-end.

He will first address a public gathering at Virampur in Banaskantha, followed by rallies at Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha district and Bhiloda in Aravalli district.

On Saturday, Gehlot claimed the BJP was getting 95 per cent of the total donations made through electoral bonds as donors were not providing funds to other parties out of fear.

He accused the BJP of even ''threatening'' corporates, who wish to donate to the Congress and other political parties.

He also targeted the AAP and its chief Kejriwal, saying they spend money for suppressing any negative news against them.

The schedule for th Gujarat Assembly polls is yet to be announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022