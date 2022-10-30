Left Menu

Over 4,100 Bru refugees resettled in Tripura: Official

Out of the total 37,136 Bru refugees, 21,703 will get enlisted in electoral rolls of the northeastern state, election commission sources said.A total of 5,009 names of Bru voters have already been registered in the electoral rolls, while the process is open to bring all the eligible refugees in the list as per the agreement, a senior poll official said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 30-10-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 13:28 IST
Over 4,100 Bru families, who were living in six relief camps in Kanchanpur and Panisagar areas of North Tripura district, have been rehabilitated in new locations under a settlement agreement, an official said.

As per the agreement signed by officials in January 2020 in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, 37,136 Brus of 6,959 families, who were displaced from neighbouring Mizoram following ethnic clashes, are eligible to get resettled in 12 designated locations in Tripura.

"Out of the total Bru refugees, 4,102 families have already been resettled so far, while efforts are underway to rehabilitate all the Bru families in Tripura. The process is likely to be completed by February, 2023," Principal Secretary (Revenue) Puneet Agarwal told a press meet on Saturday.

Apart from financial benefits, the Bru refugees will be enlisted in electoral rolls of the state and in ration cards, and be entitled to services like electricity, drinking water, education and healthcare, he said.

The Bru families will be enrolled in the electoral rolls after they receive the ROR (Register of Ordinary Residents) by the state government, which will be provided once they are resettled, officials said.

The ROR is a document of proof of residence in Tripura. Out of the total 37,136 Bru refugees, 21,703 will get enlisted in electoral rolls of the northeastern state, election commission sources said.

"A total of 5,009 names of Bru voters have already been registered in the electoral rolls, while the process is open to bring all the eligible refugees in the list as per the agreement," a senior poll official said.

