Lebanon's outgoing president leaves presidential palace

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-10-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 15:54 IST
Michel Aoun Image Credit: Twitter (@General_Aoun)
Lebanon's outgoing president Michel Aoun left the presidential palace in Baabda on Sunday on foot, walking out to address hundreds of supporters as the national anthem played.

He is leaving a day ahead of the official end of his six-year term but without a successor, leaving the fragile country in an unprecedented situation where the presidency is vacant at the same time as the cabinet operates in a caretaker capacity.

