Left Menu

BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, topple government, alleges Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday alleged that the BJP was trying to buy 20 or 30 MLAs of the ruling TRS and topple his government.Addressing a poll rally at bypoll-bound Munugode Rao segment, Rao referred to the TRS MLAs case and said brokers from Delhi came and attempted to bribe the MLAs by offering Rs 100 crore each.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-10-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 17:38 IST
BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, topple government, alleges Telangana CM
Telangana CM KCR (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday alleged that the BJP was trying to 'buy' 20 or 30 MLAs of the ruling TRS and topple his government.

Addressing a poll rally at bypoll-bound Munugode Rao segment, Rao referred to the TRS MLAs case and said "brokers" from Delhi came and attempted to bribe the MLAs by offering Rs 100 crore each. However, the legislators, who are real sons of the soil, rebuffed the offer.

"You have seen yesterday. (BJP thinks) KCR is talking loudly. Let's see his (political) end. They have sent brokers to buy each MLA for Rs 100 crore. They wanted to buy 20 or 30 MLAs and topple KCR's government and encroach Telangana so that they can implement privatisation as per their will," Rao alleged.

His statement comes a day after three people who tried to ''poach'' four TRS legislators were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Rao paraded all the four legislators in the public meeting.

Based on a complaint by P Rohith Reddy, one of the TRS legislators, cases under relevant sections - criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 - were filed against Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy -- on October 26 night.

According to the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022