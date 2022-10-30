Left Menu

Maha Cong passes resolution congratulating Kharge on becoming party's new chief

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 18:06 IST
The Congress in Maharashtra on Sunday expressed confidence that the party will bounce back under the leadership of new president Mallikarjun Kharge, and said his election to the top post was a historic occasion.

The extended working committee of the state Congress passed a unanimous resolution congratulating Kharge on his election.

The All India Congress Committee's (AICC) state in-charge H K Patil said the party believed in inclusiveness and gave equal opportunities to all sections of the society.

Kharge is an experienced and able administrator who strives for the welfare of the common man. The party will benefit from his vast experience, Patil said.

The motion to congratulate Kharge was moved by state unit chief Nana Patole and was seconded by party leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Patole said the Congress believed in democratic values and a person from the labour class becoming the party president was a historic occasion.

''It is a befitting reply to critics who accuse the Congress of dynastic politics,'' he said.

Senior party leader Thorat said the extended working committee discussed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which is becoming successful in uniting people.

Not just the Congress, but all like-minded individuals and parties have joined the yatra and supported it, he said, adding that the yatra will begin its Maharashtra leg on November 7.

