UK King Charles III sends Diwali message to Hindujas
Welcoming the guests, Gopichand Hinduja, co-chairman of the Hinduja Group, spoke of the significance of Diwali and how real wealth comprises blessings and contentment earned through acts of giving.G P Hinduja fondly mentioned missing his elder brother S P Hinduja, who is unwell.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's King Charles III has sent a special Diwali message to the Hindujas, highlighting his commitment to all faiths and communities.
The message was delivered by his Principal Private Secretary Sir Clive Alderton at the Hinduja Diwali reception held at their Carlton House Terrace on Wednesday.
More than 300 guests including peers, MPs, Ambassadors, diplomats, business leaders attended the event. Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi, MP, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Foreign Office Minister Lord Ahmad, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan were also present on the occasion. Welcoming the guests, Gopichand Hinduja, co-chairman of the Hinduja Group, spoke of the significance of Diwali and how real wealth comprises blessings and contentment earned through acts of giving.
G P Hinduja fondly mentioned missing his elder brother S P Hinduja, who is unwell. His other two brothers Prakash and Ashok were present on the occasion.
Arjun Rampal with his partner Gabriella, playback singer Kunika Kapoor were also present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prospects that digital health can provide are limitless with proper implementation & coordination, says NHA CEO RS Sharma
Accessible data, tech for care delivery can aid digital transformation of India's healthcare: ex-US official
Ex-Health Minister rejects charges of irregularities in purchase of PPE kits
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more
Supreme Court rejects ex-DU professor GN Saibaba's plea to put him under house arrest due to his disability, health conditions.