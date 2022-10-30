US Domestic News Roundup: Biden says husband of U.S. House Speaker Pelosi getting better following attack; Former Capitol Police officer convicted of obstruction in Jan. 6 investigation and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden says husband of U.S. House Speaker Pelosi getting better following attack

President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, is doing better following an attack for which he required surgery. Biden told reporters it looked like the attack was intended for Speaker Pelosi and he urged political actors to condemn political violence.

Former Capitol Police officer convicted of obstruction in Jan. 6 investigation

A former U.S. Capitol Police officer was convicted on Friday of obstructing an FBI investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by deleting Facebook messages he sent to a rioter afterward, federal prosecutors said. A jury found Michael Riley, 51, guilty of a single count of obstruction of justice following his trial in federal court for the District of Columbia, a U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman said.

Biden casts early vote, vows to visit more states in coming days

U.S. President Joe Biden cast an early vote in the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections on Saturday, joined by his granddaughter Natalie, a first-time voter, and said he would visit more states in coming days to help Democrats fight for every possible vote. Polls suggest Democrats could lose control of both houses of Congress, with voter discontent over high inflation spoiling the momentum Democrats had hoped to win from a bitter fight with Republicans over abortion rights.

Man arrested in attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's spouse faces charges

The man who clubbed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in the head with hammer, shouting "Where is Nancy?" after forcing his way into the couple's San Francisco home, faced charges of attempted murder and other felonies a day later. Police have not offered a motive for Friday's assault on Paul Pelosi, 82, who according to his wife's office underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his hands and right arm, though doctors expect a full recovery.

Biden takes aim at 'excess' oil profits, denounces Pelosi attack

President Joe Biden on Friday called an attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "despicable" and denounced those who spread lies about stolen elections for corroding the political climate and contributing to politically motivated violence. Biden joined Vice President Kamala Harris in a rare joint appearance at a $1 million fundraiser in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, taking aim at oil companies and "big pharma" for making huge profits on the backs of Americans.

Harvard and UNC race cases present test for U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider whether colleges may continue to use race as a factor in student admissions in two cases that give its conservative majority a chance to ban policies often employed to boost Black and Hispanic enrollment and perhaps overturn its own precedents allowing such practices. The justices, confronting another contentious issue in U.S. American society, are scheduled to hear arguments on Monday in appeals by a group backed by a conservative activist of lower court rulings upholding affirmative action admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

Hate speech, online extremism fed Pelosi attack, terror experts believe

The frequent targeting of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by online extremists and political opponents likely contributed to the violent attack on her husband Paul, terrorism and extremism experts said. The intruder at the Pelosis' home yelled "Where's Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer, according to a person briefed on the incident. An internet user with the same name as the man arrested at the scene, David Depape, expressed support for former President Donald Trump and embraced the cult-like conspiracy theory QAnon in online posts that referenced "satanic paedophilia."

Obama brings Democratic star power to key Georgia U.S. Senate race

Democrats turned to former President Barack Obama on Friday to rally Georgia voters in a tight U.S. Senate race that could determine whether the party keeps control of the chamber after the upcoming midterm elections. Obama, a two-term Democrat who left office in 2017, stumped in Atlanta for Senator Raphael Warnock, who faces Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Polls show the race between Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker to be deadlocked.

U.S. judge denies restraining order against group accused of voter intimidation

A U.S. judge has rejected a request for a temporary restraining order against a group accused of alleged voter intimidation, according to a ruling released on Friday. Judge Michael Liburdi, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump to the federal court in Arizona, rejected the request against Clean Elections USA and its founder, Melody Jennings.

Jury convicts Colorado man in second 'We Build the Wall' trial

A federal jury in Manhattan on Friday convicted a Colorado man who was charged along with former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon with defrauding donors to an online campaign to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Timothy Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was convicted on two conspiracy counts and one count of obstruction of justice after a one-week trial. An earlier trial ended in June in a hung jury.

