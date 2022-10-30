Left Menu

Rajasthan CM, PM Modi to share dais at Mangarh Dham event on Nov 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will share the dais to pay tributes to tribal freedom fighters at Mangarh Dham in the state's Banswara district on November 1, an official said. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also be present on the occasion.

Mangarh is located at the border of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, and the visit by the leaders is being seen as an attempt to woo tribals ahead of the Assembly elections in the states.

During the freedom struggle, more than 1.5 lakh Bhils and other tribes engaged in a long stand-off with the British rallied at Mangarh Hill on November 17, 1913 under the leadership of Govind Guru.

It is believed that around 1,500 people were killed as the British opened fire at the gathering.

According to the official, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will reach Mangarh Dham by a special aircraft at 9.30 am.

Gehlot is on a Gujarat tour right now, where the Assembly elections are to be held shortly. He is scheduled to return to Rajasthan on October 31, the official said.

Gehlot had earlier written twice to Modi demanding that Mangarh Dham be declared a monument of national importance so that true tributes could be paid to Govind Guru.

Eight districts in Rajasthan--Banswara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Pratapgarh and Pali--come under this region. There are a total of 37 Assembly constituencies here.

The BJP holds 21 out of 37 seats while the Congress has 11, independents three and the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two.

There are a total of 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan and 71 are held by the BJP.

The influence of the BTP in the tribal belt of Rajasthan is a matter of concern for both the BJP and the Congress, hence, both major parties are trying to woo tribal votes.

