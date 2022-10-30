Modiji, speak on fuel price rise: Rahul Gandhi

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ''price rise and unemployment'' in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked as to why the Prime Minister is not addressing the issues.

Speaking at a meeting as a part of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' Gandhi alleged that government schools, colleges and universities in Telangana are being privatised by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government.

"Narendra Modiji, say something. Gas cylinder's cost is now Rs 1,000. Petrol price used to be Rs 70 (per litre). Narendra Modi used to mention in every speech that petrol cost has gone up to Rs 70. Now, it has crossed Rs 100. Diesel used to be Rs 56 (per litre). Now, it has become Rs 100, but Narendra Modi does not say anything on that," Gandhi charged.

Alleging that BJP and TRS are trying to suppress people's voices, the Congress leader said his ongoing march replicates true India wherein public concerns are heard.

Gandhi alleged that BJP toppled governments in Goa and other States by using money power.

Describing BJP and TRS are the same and create drama during elections, he claimed that both spend hundreds of crores during polls.

He alleged that Modi ensures that his three or four industrialist-friends get all the business.

The Gandhi scion said no force can stop his yatra from reaching Kashmir.

He said Telangana students have informed him that schools, colleges and universities in the State are being privatised and assured that if Congress comes to power here, it would stop the privatisation and more funds would be pumped into government educational institutions.

According to him, demonetisation in 2016 and goods and services tax (GST) negatively impacted small and medium-scale businesses.

Alleging that Dharani, Telangana's integrated land records management system, is faulty, Gandhi said when his party comes into power the problems would be solved.

Health and education are neglected in the State and all the money spent on Dharani and irrigation projects so that KCR family gets good commission, he further alleged.

He said both BJP and TRS work in tandem.

