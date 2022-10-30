Left Menu

Gujarat bridge collapse: PM speaks with CM, calls for urgent mobilisation of rescue teams

Several people standing on the bridge fell into the river, local officials said.PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF Prime Ministers National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 21:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those who died in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city.

Modi also spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the incident. He sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operations, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

At least 32 people died after a suspension bridge, nearly a century old, on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed this evening. Several people standing on the bridge fell into the river, local officials said.

''PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,'' the PMO said in a series of tweets.

''PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops,'' it said.

The prime minister has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and all possible help be extended to those affected, it added.

The bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, the officials said.

