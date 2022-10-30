Delhi ministers visit Chhath Ghats to inspect arrangements

The Delhi Government's ministers and AAP MLAs on Sunday took stock of the arrangements at Chhath Ghats in the national capital and interacted with devotees on the occasion of the festival. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot visited Chhath Ghats in their constituencies. Sisodia inspected the Tyagi Chhath Ghat at Patparganj, took stock of the arrangements and also met the devotees. ''The devotees did not face any difficulty. After the formation of the Arvind Kejriwal government, arrangements for Chhath Puja celebrations have greatly improved,'' he said.

Environment Gopal Rai inspected the ghat at Pradhan Enclave and claimed that after AAP came to power in Delhi, Chhath Puja expanded at a large scale in the capital. ''Chhath Puja is being held at more than 1,100 ghats across Delhi. There was an interruption due to Covid, but this year Chhath Puja is being organised with great enthusiasm,” he said. Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday visited Chhath Ghats in Qutub Vihar and Dabri Mor to take stock of preparations for the festival. He checked sanitation, lighting, water supply, making of temporary ponds, and installation of CCTVs among others. ''Just went to Qutub Vihar-Matiala and inspected the Chhath Puja Ghat. People are very happy with the arrangements made by the Delhi government. The members of Chhath Committee expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal area MLA Gulab Singh Yadav,'' Gahlot tweeted after the visit.

At Dabri Mor Chhath Ghats, Gahlot interacted with the women. Chhath puja is celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali and is also known as Surya Sashthi as it is dedicated to the Sun God. It is one of the most popular festivals in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Crores of devotees worshipped the setting sun on Sunday and will worship the rising sun on Monday. It involves offering ''arghya'' to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water. AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak took note of the preparations at DDA Park, Naraina Vihar Club. MLA Dilip Pandey inspected the Signature Apartment Ghat in Mukherjee Nagar, and MLA Sanjeev Jha took stock of the preparations in the Pradhan Enclave.

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj visited the Chhath Ghats at Astha Kunj in East of Kailash area and took stock of preparations there.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday gave his nod to holding Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna. The revenue department of the Delhi government is the nodal agency for Chhath puja arrangements in Delhi and all other government and civic agencies are working in coordination to make Chhath Puja a success.

