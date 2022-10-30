Distressed to hear about tragic incident: Dhankhar on Gujarat bridge collapse
I pray for the safe rescue of all and speedy recovery of those injured, the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet quoting Dhankhar.My thoughts are with the affected families, Dhankhar said.The bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, the officials said.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed grief over a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city and prayed for the safe rescue of all.
At least 32 people were killed after a suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed this evening. Several people standing on the bridge fell into the river, according to local officials.
''Distressed to hear about the tragic incident in Morbi, Gujarat. I pray for the safe rescue of all and speedy recovery of those injured,'' the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet quoting Dhankhar.
''My thoughts are with the affected families,'' Dhankhar said.
The bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Secretariat
- Machchhu
- Dhankhar
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Morbi
ALSO READ
Amul raises milk prices by Rs. 2 in all states except Gujarat
Our society got rid of obsolete social laws as we know that if they become stereotypes they are hindrances to progress: PM Narendra Modi in his video message at conference in Gujarat.
Smriti Van chronicles Gujarat's resilience: PM Modi
BJP releases another old video of Gujarat AAP chief Italia
Poll pitch: Be messengers of BJP, PM in villages, Shah tells non-resident Gujaratis