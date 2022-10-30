Distressed to hear about tragic incident: Dhankhar on Gujarat bridge collapse

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed grief over a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city and prayed for the safe rescue of all.

At least 32 people were killed after a suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed this evening. Several people standing on the bridge fell into the river, according to local officials.

''Distressed to hear about the tragic incident in Morbi, Gujarat. I pray for the safe rescue of all and speedy recovery of those injured,'' the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet quoting Dhankhar.

''My thoughts are with the affected families,'' Dhankhar said.

The bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, the officials said.

