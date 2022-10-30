Gujarat bridge collapse: Kharge, Rahul ask Cong workers to provide all help in rescue ops
My condolences prayers are with the bereaved families, he said.In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said the news of the bridge accident in Morbi is very saddening. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families in such difficult times, he said.I appeal to all Congress workers to extend all possible assistance to the injured persons in the accident and also help in the search of missing people, Gandhi said.
- Country:
- India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he was deeply saddened by the suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi that claimed at least 60 lives and appealed to party workers in the state to extend every possible assistance in rescue work.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also said the news of the bridge collapse accident was very saddening, and appealed to all Congress workers to extend all possible help to the injured.
At least 60 people were killed after a nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed this evening, officials said.
''Deeply saddened by the tragedy that has struck us with the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat,'' Kharge said in a tweet.
''I appeal to the @INCGujarat workers to extend every possible assistance in rescue work & helping the wounded. My condolences & prayers are with the bereaved families,'' he said.
In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said the news of the bridge accident in Morbi is very saddening. ''I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families in such difficult times,'' he said.
''I appeal to all Congress workers to extend all possible assistance to the injured persons in the accident and also help in the search of missing people,'' Gandhi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Hindi
- Kharge
- @INCGujarat
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Gandhi
- Morbi
ALSO READ
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Ballari today
My family has long relationship with poll-bound Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi
BJP government in Karnataka is ''anti-SC and ST.'' There is a 50 percent rise in atrocities against SC-ST people, claims Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra
The BJP-led regime in Karnataka is called a ''40 per cent commission'' government as any work can be done by paying it, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ballari.
Rahul Gandhi to cast vote for Cong Prez election in Karnataka