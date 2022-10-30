AAP arrived in Himachal for political tourism, will lose deposits, says Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Sunday took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party which is also in a fray in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and said that Arvind Kejriwal-led party arrived in the state for "political tourism". The BJP chief said that the AAP has left the contest even before the start of the polls which will take place on November 12, adding that they did so because the people of Himachal know about "their exploits in Delhi and Punjab".

Addressing a public gathering here, Nadda said, "A new party also arrived here. It came after everyone and went first. That party is Aam Aadmi Party. It left even before the start of polls because their exploitation in Delhi & Punjab are well known to the people of Himachal. Aam Aadmi Party came here in the name of political tourism." "Their state president also left and everyone else also left. Now they have left Himachal Pradesh and gone to Gujarat. However, they will not succeed there also. They do not know that there is a BJP government in Gujarat and the people of Gujarat have already taken a firm decision to form the BJP government once again," he added.

Launching a scathing attack against the Aam Aadmi Party which is looking to make inroads into the state in the upcoming polls, Nadda said that the party candidates will lose deposits. He claimed that the party knowing of this fact is not even trying to win in Himachal.

"Everyone knows what happened to the Aam Aadmi Party in UP, Uttarakhand and Goa. Aam Aadmi Party is a banner-based party and Bharatiya Janata Party is a cadre-based party. In the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections also, the AAP candidates will also lose deposits. That is why the Aam Aadmi Party is not even trying in Himachal Pradesh," he said. "The people of Himachal Pradesh have come to know that in Delhi, the Kejriwal government has done many scams like liquor scam, water scam, electricity scam, school building scam, Khotala in bus purchase," the BJP chief added.

The state is all set to go to polls on November 12, the results of which will be declared on December 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)