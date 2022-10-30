Imran Khan halts long march after female journalist crushed to death by his container

A female Pakistani journalist covering former prime minister Imran Khan's long march died on Sunday after being crushed under his container, an incident that forced him to halt the march for the day.

The deceased was identified as Channel Five reporter Sadaf Naeem.

According to Channel Five, the reporter was run over by Khan's container after she fell from it near Sadhoke.

After the tragic incident, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman called off activities for the day.

''We are ending today's march due to an accident. We have decided to stop here," Khan said.

Khan also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and said that he would pray for the departed soul.

The long march would start from Kamoke on its fourth day on Monday. Earlier, it was planned to reach Gujranwala by the end of its third day.

She was trying to interview Khan for her TV channel, Dunya TV reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while reacting to the death of the journalist, said that he was ''deeply saddened'' by the death of the reporter.

He further wrote in his tweet that Sadaf Naeem was a ''dynamic and hardworking'' reporter, adding that he prays for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the family.

Information Minister Maryyium Aurangzeb expressed shock over Sadaf's death and questioned how the reporter was run over by the container-carrying truck used by Khan.

''I personally know her. She was a hard-working journalist and was killed while trying to interview Imran Khan which is shocking," she said.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi lauded the deceased and extended his condolences to her family and announced financial assistance worth Rs 25 lakh for her family. ''The Punjab government will take full care of the family,'' he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police said that a police officer, posted in Muridke for the march, died due to a heart attack.

According to a statement issued by the Sheikhpura police spokesperson, Constable Liaquat Ali was on duty as a driver at the PTI march when he died due to the heart attack. He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

