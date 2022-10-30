Iran says it will not allow enemies to undermine its security - state media
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-10-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 23:12 IST
Security is Iran's red line and it will not allow its enemies to undermine it, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday according to state media, at a time when the country is experiencing nationwide protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in September.
"Security is the red line of the Islamic Republic, and we will not allow the enemy to implement in any way its designs to undermine this valuable national asset," Raisi said.
