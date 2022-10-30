Dogra organisation demands Bharat Ratna for Prem Nath Dogra, holiday on his birth anniversary

The Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha on Sunday demanded that Prem Nath Dogra, who fought for total integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the country, be conferred the Bharat Ratna and his birth anniversary be declared a holiday.

The Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha (DBPS) paid rich tributes to the leader at an event here to mark his birth anniversary, which falls on October 23.

''Prem Nath Dogra was a great leader of Jammu and Kashmir. He fought for integration of J&K with India... He united politics here and fought his whole life against Article 370,'' DBPS member and advocate P C Sharma told reporters here.

''We demand a holiday on his birth anniversary and Bharat Ratna to him for the missionary work he has done in Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.

Jammu Mayor Rajinder Sharma, Deputy Mayor Baldev Singh Billawaria, Jammu and Kashmir BJP vice president Yudhvir Sethi and others attended the event.

The leaders said it would be a befitting step to confer the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on Dogra.

It was Dogra who united the people of Jammu and launched a strong agitation against the Sheikh Abdullah government by raising the slogan of ''Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan'' (One Constitution, One President, One Flag) and spearheaded the agitation under the banner of Praja Parishad and called for extension of all provisions of the Constitution of India to the state, they said.

BJP leader Anil Gupta had last year made the demand for conferring Bharat Ratna on Dogra.

