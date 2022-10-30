"Delhi brokers tried to buy TRS legislators" KCR's first reaction on poaching case

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday claimed that "Delhi brokers" were involved in the alleged attempts to bribe four MLAs of his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, in an apparent jibe at the BJP-led Centre. The Chief Minister reacted to the incident for the first time since its occurrence on October 26.

"Recently some brokers from Delhi tried to buy Telangana's self-respect and offered Rs 100 crores to our leaders and asked them to leave the party and come along, but they (four MLAs) kicked the offer, by saying politics is not about getting sold, we are not groceries in a store, we are Telanganites and for the betterment of Telangana, the four MLAs came along with me," he said in a public meeting. KCR further hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked if such an incident can take place without his support.

"Buying others like animals in the market, trying to topple the government, is this good? I am asking Narendra Modi, what do you want. There is no position higher than PM, you got the opportunity twice, why this wickedness, why this anarchy, for what? What is good for the country, you have to say to people. Why to encourage this, is it without Narendra Modi's support, did people from RSS have come to Hyderabad and are in Chanchalguda jail," he said. Demanding an inquiry into the matter, KCR said that the positions of the perpetrators should be snatched.

"Who gave them 100s of crores, inquiry should be done on it. Whoever is in the background, their position should be taken away. So much anarchy is happening in 70 years of independent India, should we be mute spectators? If we are mute spectators it will be bad for us, this is not the time to stay calm, every youth, and intellectual should take it seriously," he said. Meanwhile, the MLAs poaching case in Telangana has taken a new turn after it emerged on Sunday that the KCR government had withdrawn the general consent earlier given to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The state government issued GO on August 30, 2022, which came to light today.

This was informed by the Additional Advocate General (AAG) to the Telangana High Court during arguments on a petition filed by the BJP seeking a CBI or SIT investigation into the TRS MLAs poaching case for a fair probe. The notification dated August 30, 2022, was released by the state government today which stated that prior consent will be required on a case-to-case basis for probe in any case.

This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party moved Telangana High Court seeking the transfer of the TRS MLAs poaching case to the CBI. The Cyberabad Police had arrested the three persons Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji the farmhouse in Ranga Reddy on Wednesday evening, after being informed by the TRS MLAs about the poaching bid, which the leaders alleged was done by the BJP. The Telangana High Court, hearing the plea by Cyberabad Police seeking the arrest and remand of the three accused, on Saturday ordered the three accused in the MLA poaching case to surrender before the Cyberabad police commissioner for further investigation. (ANI)

