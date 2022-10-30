Left Menu

Munugode bypoll: BJP's Ponguleti Sudhaker Reddy exudes confidence in party candidate Rajgopal Reddy's win

Sudhaker Reddy said people are fed up with TRS rule. He alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is misusing his power to win the Munugode bypoll.

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 23:54 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Munugode bypoll, Tamil Nadu BJP co-incharge Ponguleti Sudhaker Reddy on Sunday exuded confidence in BJP candidate Rajgopal Reddy and claimed that he would win. Sudhaker Reddy further said that people are fed up with TRS' rule.

He alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is misusing his power to win the Munugode bypoll. KCR is spending money to attract voters, alleged the BJP leader.

Refuting KCR's claims that BJP is trying to purchase MLAs from the TRS party, he said that "KCR is influencing voters by spreading the fake narrative against BJP." "KCR is misusing the power with the fear of losing the bypoll and he is spending money to attract the voters," Reddy said.

"What is the need for Manish Sisodia to talk, already he is in a liquor scam, now will he give a certificate to BJP?" he questioned. "He also targeted our top leadership making an allegation, he was not able to digest our popularity in public since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is becoming 'Vishwa Guru', that is why he is doing all these things," he stated.

"Whenever a general election comes in Telangana, BJP will form pro-people government, people from all streams are fed up with TRS rule. The TRS rule is going to end soon. In the Munugodu bypoll, BJP candidate Rajgopal Reddy will win," he further stated. Earlier on Saturday, BJP cancelled the October 31 public meeting which was scheduled to be addressed by national president JP Nadda.

The decision came amid the political storm triggered by the alleged attempt by three BJP agents to 'buy' four TRS MLAs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

