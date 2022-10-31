Brazil's voting ends in tense Bolsonaro vs Lula runoff

Polls have closed in Brazil's most polarized election in recent memory, pitting far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro against leftist former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The initial vote tally was expected to favor Bolsonaro, regardless of the final result, as Lula's Workers Party gets stronger support in regions that are slower to report results.

The election serves as a referendum on two starkly different - and vehemently opposed - visions for Brazil's future. Bolsonaro has vowed to consolidate a sharp rightward turn in Brazilian politics after a presidency that witnessed one of the world's deadliest outbreaks of COVID-19 of the pandemic and widespread deforestation in the Amazon basin.

Lula promises more social and environmental responsibility, evoking the rising prosperity of his 2003-2010 presidency, before corruption scandals tarnished his Workers Party. Some 120 million voters were expected to punch their choices into electronic voting machines that Bolsonaro has criticized without proof as fraud-prone, raising concern he may not concede defeat, following the example of his ideological ally, former U.S. President Donald Trump.

That has added to tensions in Brazil's most polarizing election since its return to democracy in 1985 after a military dictatorship that Lula, a former union leader, rallied against and Bolsonaro, a former army captain, invokes with nostalgia. Widespread allegations of illegal roadblocks by Brazil's Federal Highway Police (PRF) in the poor northeast of Brazil raised concerns about potential vote suppression that could benefit Bolsonaro in a region where Lula's support is strongest.

Critics accused the PRF of becoming overtly pro-Bolsonaro over the last four years, and that its officers were potentially seeking to stop Lula supporters from voting. The Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which runs Brazil's elections, played down the allegations, saying no one had been prevented from voting but the police operations would be investigated.

POLARIZED NATION Brazil's sharp partisan division has split its population in two.

With Bolsonaro stickers on her chest, Rio de Janeiro resident Ana Maria Vieira said she was certain to vote for the president, and would never countenance picking Lula. "I saw what Lula and his criminal gang did to this country," she said, as she arrived to vote in Rio's Copacabana neighborhood, adding that she thought Bolsonaro's handling of the economy had been "fantastic."

A Lula victory would mark a stunning comeback for the leftist leader, who was jailed in 2018 for 19 months on bribery convictions that the Supreme Court overturned last year, clearing the way for him to seek a third presidential term. In Sao Paulo, 31-year-old lawyer Gerardo Maiar said he was horrified by what Bolsonaro had done as president.

"The last four years were an embarrassment, both nationally and internationally," he said after voting. "I think it's ridiculous for Brazil to be in this shameful position." Several opinion polls showed the race between them tightening in the final week, with Bolsonaro eroding a slight lead for Lula. Others show a small but steady advantage for Lula.

Bolsonaro outperformed opinion polls in the first round on Oct. 2 among a field of 11 candidates. Pollsters said they recalibrated their methods based on that result, but most analysts still said the runoff could go either way. Bolsonaro voted early on Sunday at a military base in Rio.

"Our expectation is victory, for the good of Brazil," he told journalists after voting. Lula voted at a school in São Bernardo do Campo, in Sao Paulo, where he arrived with his running mate Geraldo Alckmin and other members of his team.

Lula has vowed a return to state-driven economic growth and social policies that helped lift millions out of poverty during a commodity boom when he first governed Brazil. He also vows to combat destruction of the Amazon rainforest, now at a 15-year high, and make Brazil a leader in global climate talks. A second term for Bolsonaro would keep Brazil on a path of free-market reforms and looser environmental protections, while cementing a coalition of right-wing parties and powerful farm interests, which bankrolled his campaign.

POST-ELECTION CONCERNS Brazil's electoral authorities are preparing for a narrow result, which Bolsonaro may contest if he loses.

The president has spent more than a year questioning the reliability of Brazil's electronic voting system. Although there has been no evidence of fraud since it was implemented in 1996, many of Bolsonaro's supporters now doubt the credibility of the country's elections. A rising tide of political violence this year, punctuated in recent weeks by armed confrontations involving high-profile Bolsonaro allies, has added to fears that a contested result could trigger unrest.

The TSE, led by justices from the Supreme Court, has devised a security plan to protect its staff and buildings in the event of demonstrations like the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Bolsonaro's allies are organizing a "victory party" on Brasilia's central esplanade on Sunday during the vote count.

The president has also asked supporters to remain at voting stations until they closed, which critics say could intimidate voters and lead to clashes. Lula, who was born into poverty and led union strikes against Brazil's military government before founding the Workers Party in the 1980s, has called on voters to defend Brazil's democracy from Bolsonaro's "neofascism."

Adding to the climate of uncertainty, Bolsonaro has pushed the military to endorse publicly his theory that the voting system is vulnerable to fraud. The armed forces checked some voting machines during the first-round vote to be sure paper receipts matched results transmitted digitally, but did not report their findings.

Retired army generals have told Reuters they trust the armed forces would not back any unconstitutional moves by Bolsonaro.

