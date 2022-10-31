Left Menu

Biden congratulates Lula da Silva on winning Brazil president poll

US President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated Luiz Incio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil. I send my congratulations to Luiz Incio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections, Biden said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil. “I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections,” Biden said in a statement. “I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead,” he said.

