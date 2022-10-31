Lula promises to unite a divided Brazil, seek fair global trade
Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 06:00 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 06:00 IST
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday promised to unite a divided country in a speech after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff presidential vote.
Lula also invited international cooperation to preserve the Amazon rainforest and said he will seek fair global trade rather than trade deals that "condemn our country to be an eternal exporter of raw materials."
