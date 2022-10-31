TMC has scant regard for judiciary: Rijiju
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of usurping the rule of law in the state and having scant regard for the Judiciary. He was responding to a reported statement of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee where she spoke on expropriation of powers.
- Country:
- India
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of ''usurping the rule of law'' in the state and having scant regard for the Judiciary. He was responding to a reported statement of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee where she spoke on expropriation of powers. In the statement, she had claimed that all democratic powers were being seized by some people. ''Mamata didi is telling the truth about West Bengal because TMC party has scant regard for the Judiciary and no respect for the judges,'' Rijiju tweeted past midnight. He alleged that TMC has established 'Rule by TMC law' replacing the 'Rule of Law.' ''And democracy is bleeding, and crying in West Bengal,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Mamata
- Mamata Banerjee
- Trinamool Congress
- Rijiju
- Kiren Rijiju
ALSO READ
Passenger pushed out of moving train in West Bengal, 1 arrested
Shocked that Sourav Ganguly was deprived of second term as BCCI president: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Will urge PM Modi to ensure Sourav Ganguly is allowed to contest elections for ICC chief: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Shocked that Sourav was deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata
Mamata to be on 4-day visit to north Bengal from Monday