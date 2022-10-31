Left Menu

TMC has scant regard for judiciary: Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of usurping the rule of law in the state and having scant regard for the Judiciary. He was responding to a reported statement of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee where she spoke on expropriation of powers.

  • Country:
  • India

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of ''usurping the rule of law'' in the state and having scant regard for the Judiciary. He was responding to a reported statement of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee where she spoke on expropriation of powers. In the statement, she had claimed that all democratic powers were being seized by some people. ''Mamata didi is telling the truth about West Bengal because TMC party has scant regard for the Judiciary and no respect for the judges,'' Rijiju tweeted past midnight. He alleged that TMC has established 'Rule by TMC law' replacing the 'Rule of Law.' ''And democracy is bleeding, and crying in West Bengal,'' he said.

