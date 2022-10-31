Left Menu

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ironclad will united India: Rahul

The most fitting tribute to him would be to keep the flame of unity he ignited shining brighter than ever, Gandhi said in a tweet.The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, We pay our heartfelt tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his birth anniversary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 09:57 IST
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ironclad will united India: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Monday paid tributes to India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying the most fitting tribute to him would be to keep the flame of unity he ignited shining brighter than ever.

Patel is considered the chief architect of integration of the erstwhile princely states with the Union of India.

''Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ironclad will united India. The most fitting tribute to him would be to keep the flame of unity he ignited shining brighter than ever,'' Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, ''We pay our heartfelt tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his birth anniversary. It was for his iron will that the nation was weaved into a union.'' ''A great son of Bharat Mata, he continues to inspire us to fight the forces of hate & division,'' the party said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hailed Patel on his 147th birth anniversary.

''In October 2011, I was privileged to deliver the Sardar Patel Memorial lecture in which I presented a side of his that is not very well know - his wit and humour,'' Ramesh tweeted.

''Irrespective of whatever the Distorians peddle, Patel and Nehru former an unique jugalbandhi for almost 30 years that shaped modern India,'' he said and shared a photograph of Nehru and Patel together.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022