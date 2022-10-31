Left Menu

TMC has scant regard for judiciary: Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks that democratic powers are being seized by a section of people, saying her Trinamool Congress has established Rule by TMC law replacing the Rule of Law. Urging the judiciary and leaders in different fields to save democracy, the chief minister said at a programme in Kolkata on Sunday that if this trend continues, then a day will come when a presidential form of government will be brought in the country.

TMC has scant regard for judiciary: Rijiju
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks that democratic powers are being seized by a "section of people", saying her Trinamool Congress has established 'Rule by TMC law' replacing the 'Rule of Law.' Urging the judiciary and leaders in different fields to "save democracy", the chief minister said at a programme in Kolkata on Sunday that if this trend continues, then a day will come when a presidential form of government will be brought in the country. Without naming the BJP, she implied that the ruling party was behind the move. She made these remarks in the presence of Chief Justice of India, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit. Taking to Twitter post midnight, Rijiju said, ''Mamata didi is telling the truth about West Bengal because TMC party has scant regard for the judiciary and no respect for the judges.'' He alleged that TMC has established 'Rule by TMC law' replacing the 'Rule of Law.' ''And democracy is bleeding, and crying in West Bengal,'' he said.

The West Bengal chief minister has tussled with the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on several occasions over the powers of the state and the central government. Claiming that at present people are "crying behind closed doors", Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief, said she believes that the judiciary has to act as their saviour.

