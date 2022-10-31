Left Menu

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe expresses grief over Gujarat bridge collapse

Over 130 people have died so far in the accident.In a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Wickremesinghe said he is shocked and saddened by the tragic bridge collapse incident in Morbi, according to a press release issued by the presidents office.The government and people of Sri Lanka join me in extending deepest condolences to you, the government and people of India especially the families of the citizens who lost their lives.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 31-10-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 12:34 IST
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday expressed grief over a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city and extended his condolences to the victims and their families.

The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening. Over 130 people have died so far in the accident.

In a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Wickremesinghe said he is ''shocked and saddened'' by the tragic bridge collapse incident in Morbi, according to a press release issued by the president's office.

''The government and people of Sri Lanka join me in extending deepest condolences to you, the government and people of India especially the families of the citizens who lost their lives. May the injured have a speedy recovery and wish every success in the rescue and recovery operations underway,'' the president said.

Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.

The Gujarat government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

