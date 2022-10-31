Left Menu

Dengue-positive Bengal Cong leader dies

He has been working relentlessly for dengue-infected patients in Berhampore in Murshidabad district. His condition had deteriorated and he breathed his last this morning, the Congress functionary said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 12:47 IST
Congress leader from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Mohammed Jahar, who was diagnosed with dengue a few days ago, died on Monday at a state-run hospital here, a party functionary said.

Jahar, the former president of the district unit of the youth Congress, breathed his last around 7 am at SSKM Hospital, an official of the health facility said. ''He has been working relentlessly for dengue-infected patients in Berhampore in Murshidabad district. He got infected with the vector-borne disease. His condition had deteriorated and he breathed his last this morning,'' the Congress functionary said.

