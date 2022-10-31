Left Menu

Sardar Patel architect of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' vision: Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-10-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 12:59 IST
Sardar Patel architect of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' vision: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying a country which had a great hero like Patel will never bow to terrorism, extremism, separatism and corruption.

Adityanath was addressing a gathering before flagging off the 'Run for Unity' organised on Patel's birth anniversary, observed as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014.

''A country which has a great hero like Sardar Patel cannot kneel in front of terrorism, extremists, separatists and the corrupt,'' the chief minister said.

''You must have seen that naxalism is coming to an end, Kashmir has come under the ambit of the Constitution of India and a new beginning has been made, and the north-eastern states, where extremism was at its peak earlier, are again taking steps for the unity of India,'' he said.

In an apparent jibe at the Congress but without naming it, Adityanath said that after Independence, some governments tried to forget Sardar Patel but now, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire nation is showing gratitude towards him.

''Sardar Patel, with his understanding, organisational ability and unflinching loyalty to the motherland, made all the princely states part of present-day India in a peaceful manner while tying the country in the thread of unity,'' he said.

''The architect of the vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', which is being realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,'' the chief minister added.

''Modi-ji is making continuous efforts to fulfil the dreams of Sardar Patel,'' Adityanath said.

In his address, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said Patel played the most important role in thwarting the ill-designs that aimed at dividing the country after Independence.

